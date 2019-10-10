|
BettyJo Houck was born on February 18, 1944, in Duboise, Pennsylvania. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Harold and Lois (Braund) Houck. She was a 1962 graduate of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
BettyJo married the love of her life, Ken Cox, on October 2, 1964 in Nahunta, Georgia. The couple would be blessed with the birth of three children: Sherri, Krytsta, and Dale. Betty was a caregiver who selflessly gave of herself to others. Betty also worked outside the home for more than thirty years being employed in medical records at the Beach Nursing Home retiring in 2009.
She was naïve and always seen the good in others. With an innocent, pure heart she cherished the time spent with her family and especially her grandchildren. Betty was the family cook for get-togethers. She enjoyed shopping and loved giving to others. She loved to be outside, and countless hours were spent on the boat she bought walleye and perch fishing. She liked watching the birds at the lake as well.
For many years she stayed active playing softball and bowling in many leagues. Later in life she enjoyed crafting, flower arranging, and gardening. Betty could often be found relaxing to her favorite television shows: Old Westerns, NCIS, and Perry Mason.
BettyJo Cox, age 75, of Monroe passed away at home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice with her loving family at her side. In addition to her parents, Betty's passing was preceded by a brother: Donald Houck and a grandson: Dale Andrew Cox Jr.
To cherish her memory, Betty leaves her beloved husband of fifty-five years: Kenneth Cox of Monroe; three children: Sherri Stimel (Steven) West, Krysta (Eugene) Coker, Dale (Estelle) Cox; one sister: Judy (Bill) Troiani; five grandchildren: Alicia (Joe) Siefker, Miranda Stimel, Daniel Green, Haley Green, and Jaquon Cox; one great grandchild: Lucas Owens; and her four legged companion: Kitty.
Friends may gather from 2:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
Donations may be made to . Dementiasociety.org.
