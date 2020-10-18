1/1
Beulah E. Reed
1931 - 2020
March 24, 1931-Oct. 14, 2020
Beulah E. Reed, age 89, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital Taylor.
Beulah was born March 24, 1931, in Monroe, from the union of the late Amon and Vergie (Patton) Welch. She married Mack H. Reed, the love of her life, on June 27, 1953, at her parents' home. She worked for Monroe Public Schools for twenty-three years as a Teacher's Aide and as a Crossing Guard. She also worked for Wal-mart for eight years as a Greeter.
To cherish her memory, Beulah leaves two grandchildren, Erin (James) Hurst of Willis, Michigan, and David (Kristen) Reed of Ypsilanti, Michigan; four great-grandchildren: David Hurst, Emily Hurst, Payton Seog, and MacKenzie Reed; and five sisters: Jeanette Patterson of LaSalle, Eunice Shock of Monroe, Elsie St. Bernard of Monroe, Diane Welch of Hopkins, and Donna Welch of Monroe.
Waiting at heaven's gate to meet her are her beloved husband, Mack; her parents, Amon and Vergie; brothers, Dick and Kenneth Welch; brothers-in-law, Darwin "Red" St. Bernard and Arlie Patterson.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, also at Bacarella Funeral Home. Rev. Brenda Jackson of Stewart Road Church of God will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Memorial contributions in Beulah's memory are suggested to Stewart Road Church of God or the Dementia Association of America.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com

Published in Monroe News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
