Beulah Margarete (Williams) Mens
1935 - 2020
Beulah Margarete Mens (Williams), 84 yrs, of Adrian, MI, died Wednesday April 29, 2020, in her residence. All services are private.

Born August 6, 1935, in Petersburg, MI. Beulah was the daughter of Paul and Alice (Tabbert) Williams. She was a Summerfield High School Graduate. She was a LPN for St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for over 20 yrs, retiring in 1987. She married James Mens. James died February 23, 2003. She loved Genealogy, crocheting, knitting and gardening.

Survivors include: her daughters, Leann West, Linda (Edwin) Harvey; sisters, Jane Ruff, Donna (Ed) Liseck; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Richard and David Scott.

Memorial contributions can be made to VFW Post 6509, Petersburg, MI.

To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.
