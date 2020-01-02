|
Beverly Eileen Toda, 73, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Born October 29, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of David and Eileen (Smith) Baker. Beverly married Donald Toda on June 24, 1972. He preceded her in death on August 23rd, 1994.
Beverly loved her family and enjoyed raising them and the time they spent together.
She also loved Country Music, baking, playing bingo, writing her own poetry, asking questions & Elvis. She was a collector of many things. She enjoyed attending family gatherings (always fashionably late) , festivals, garage sales all while having a cup of coffee in her hand and wearing a hat.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Carey Baker, son-in-law, Kim Rucki, brothers Ken Baker, John Baker & Terry Baker, friend and companion Ford Sanderson.
She is survived by her loving, children, Shelly Kay (Larry) Bayes, Malinda Rucki and Douglas Dean (Jennifer)Toda;grandchildren, Kristina Bayes, Leah (Jay) Swanson, Ashley Bayes, Danny Cooper, Steffany Tuvell,Donnie Cooper, Jessica, Andrew Toda. Sisters, Irma Turk, Nancy Timpe, Denise Miltz, Pam Baker; brothers, David William Baker & George Baker; nieces,nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan where services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment services will be held at Whiteford Union Cemetery, Ottawa Lake, MI.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Cari and all of her caregivers from Great Lakes Hospice.
Memorial Contributions to the Great Lakes Hospice or the Bedford Senior Center, to benefit the Mobile Meals on Wheels program.
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 2, 2020