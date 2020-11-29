Sister Beverly Hindson, IHM, died Nov. 21, 2020, at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio, after a brief illness. She was 73 years old.

Beverly Hindson was born in Detroit on July 28, 1947, to Lawrence and Rosemary (Steinmetz) Hindson and grew up in Marine City, Mich. She attended Holy Cross Grade and High Schools, graduating in 1965. Following graduation, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) and received the name Sister Rosalita.

Upon earning a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University, Sister Beverly entered the educational arena as librarian at Immaculata High School (Detroit). During these years, she began studies in hospital ministry to become a chaplain, as well as earning a master's degree. Her first position as chaplain was at Mercy Hospital (Port Huron). In 1982 she joined the Pastoral Care Department at Children's Hospital of Michigan (Detroit) and remained there for more than 30 years. She ministered to patients and staff, developing lasting friendships with co-workers and families of patients. She ministered to children experiencing health issues in a unique way, touching their hearts by talking and playing with each one. In turn, their parents received her care by her work with their children.

As part of her life-long learning, Sister Beverly was educated as a critical care response team member, in critical incident stress management, spiritual care in end-of-life issues, pain management and loss. She received many acknowledgments of her pastoral ministry throughout the years.

In retirement, Sister Beverly continued her pastoral ministry as a volunteer at All Saints soup kitchen, as a chaplain at Angela Hospice and to a wide circle of retired co-workers from Children's Hospital. She continued building community through an amazing network of friends and colleagues until her health recently declined.

Sister Beverly is survived by her sister Kathy Basnaw, nieces and nephews, and her IHM sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dennis Hindson.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The services will be Livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/39gyOrW and may be viewed until Dec. 22. Arrangements under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store