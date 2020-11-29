1/1
Sister Beverly "Rosalita" Hindson IHM
1947 - 2020
Sister Beverly Hindson, IHM, died Nov. 21, 2020, at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio, after a brief illness. She was 73 years old.
Beverly Hindson was born in Detroit on July 28, 1947, to Lawrence and Rosemary (Steinmetz) Hindson and grew up in Marine City, Mich. She attended Holy Cross Grade and High Schools, graduating in 1965. Following graduation, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) and received the name Sister Rosalita.
Upon earning a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University, Sister Beverly entered the educational arena as librarian at Immaculata High School (Detroit). During these years, she began studies in hospital ministry to become a chaplain, as well as earning a master's degree. Her first position as chaplain was at Mercy Hospital (Port Huron). In 1982 she joined the Pastoral Care Department at Children's Hospital of Michigan (Detroit) and remained there for more than 30 years. She ministered to patients and staff, developing lasting friendships with co-workers and families of patients. She ministered to children experiencing health issues in a unique way, touching their hearts by talking and playing with each one. In turn, their parents received her care by her work with their children.
As part of her life-long learning, Sister Beverly was educated as a critical care response team member, in critical incident stress management, spiritual care in end-of-life issues, pain management and loss. She received many acknowledgments of her pastoral ministry throughout the years.
In retirement, Sister Beverly continued her pastoral ministry as a volunteer at All Saints soup kitchen, as a chaplain at Angela Hospice and to a wide circle of retired co-workers from Children's Hospital. She continued building community through an amazing network of friends and colleagues until her health recently declined.
Sister Beverly is survived by her sister Kathy Basnaw, nieces and nephews, and her IHM sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dennis Hindson.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The services will be Livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. at https://bit.ly/39gyOrW and may be viewed until Dec. 22. Arrangements under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Cyprian Church
DEC
1
Liturgy
10:00 AM
IHM Motherhouse Chapel
November 27, 2020
Sister Bev was a beloved and special presence at Children's Hospital of Michigan. She touched such a huge number of families and they came to love her dearly. She was wonderful to work with and a great role model to others. The staff held her in esteem and she was always there for us too. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

Diane Schuler
Retired RN and coworker
November 27, 2020
I was saddened to hear about Sister Beverly. She was a very close friend to my aunt, Sister Jovita, who passed away in 1998. Now they are together again.
Dennis Williams
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
November 27, 2020
Remembering Sr Beverly for being a gift of grace to the troubled and dying and to their families, for her gentle humor and her advocacy skills. May all those she helped show her her place at the table of the heavenly banquet.
Edward Haggerty
November 26, 2020
Sister Beverly was a treasured friend of my parents Lida and Fred Olmstead in Michigan and in later years when they lived on the beach in North Carolina and later still in Florida. My wife , Dixie, and I met her during these years and occasionally saw her after that. Both my parents have been gone for several years. Two days ago I was working to delete old emails when I came across a couple between Beverly and me from some 10 years ago. Wondering what she might be doing, I Googled her name and found that she has passed just 3 days before. I don't know what to make of this. She was a warm, bright spirit. I know that she will be missed dearly by all.
Jim Olmstead
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Hearing of your passing made me so sad, but I also knew you were up in Heaven rejoicing with all of our little CHM angels now. You were always a light at the end of a tough shift. I am confident that your listening ear and shoulder to cry on were some of the reasons I was able to come back day after day. You were an angel to so many patients and families here. I don’t think they could have made it through some of those tough times without you. Jazz would always call you the “church lady” and it would crack me up, but she loved having you around. You are truly missed, but I know I will see you again someday! Thank you Sister Bev
Laura Kane
Coworker
November 25, 2020
Sister Bev was beyond a blessing to all of the patients, families, and staff at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan. My heart is so sad to see her gone from this world, but I know that she is rejoicing in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, AND with all the CHM kiddos who went on before her. I will never forget her kindness and the impact that it had on so many people. May God grant her eternal rest in Heaven!
Sammy Conoff, MSN, RN, CPN
Coworker
