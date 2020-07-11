Beverly J. Doubler, age 74, of Monroe, peacefully went Home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital.
Born June 2, 1946, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late William and Elsie (Stump) Baltrip. Beverly attended and later graduated from Monroe High School and went on to pursue her education in Cosmetology. On August 19, 1967, at Raisinville United Brethren Church, she married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Doubler, and together they raised two children. Her life was devoted to her family.
Beverly was a member of Dundee Baptist Church. For many years, she hosted a women's Monday night Bible study in her home. She loved opening her home to friends and family and always made sure everyone felt welcome and cared for. Years ago, she served her church by teaching Vacation Bible School. Beverly enjoyed cooking, crocheting, sewing, playing cards, and garage saleing. Beverly and Bob recently bought a home in Florida and she loved her winter there. Overall, there was nothing she treasured more than being surrounded by her family. A woman of faith and the heart of her family, Beverly shaped their spirituality and gave them the gift of an introduction to Jesus. Beverly set the standard as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a loving and comforting soul.
To cherish her memory, Beverly leaves her loving husband Robert; a son, Robert (Jenny) Doubler; Two brothers: Bob (Linda) Baltrip and Carl (Debra) Baltrip; five grandchildren: Paige (Brad), Laurie (Josh), Cheyenne (Tim) Luke and Ciarra and one great-grandson, Timothy.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lisa Geiger and her brother Wayne Baltrip.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, July 12, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Rupp on Monday, July 13, at 11 a.m. With Pastor Harold Raymond, from Dundee Baptist Church, officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following her service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.