Beverly May Heck, age 80 of Monroe, entered into rest Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Fountain View of Monroe.
She was one of four children born from the union of Norman and May (Cooley) Heck in Monroe.
Beverly was a 1957 graduate of Monroe High School and went on to attend Michigan State University where she obtained degrees in Elementary Education (1961) and Reading Specialist (1966).
Beverly was very well known and involved in the Monroe community. For many years, she worked as an educator in several school systems throughout Southeast Michigan. The last position she held was the director of the Arthur Lesow Community Center in Monroe where she retired. She often would be seen walking around Downtown Monroe, living most of her life in an apartment in the Old Village Plat Neighborhood and very proud of her independence. Her outreach to the local community and drive to help others will forever be remembered and cherished by many.
One of Beverly's passions was history. Beverly was instrumental in helping restore and care for the local Sawyer Homestead, which is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. At the Monroe County Historical Museum, she helped with lantern tours, local education and volunteering in the archives. For the River Raisin Battlefield, she led hat-making workshops in addition to sewing costumes and hats for volunteer re-enactors. Her love for history was so great, she made annual donations to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia along with other national historical sites.
Beverly's memory and generosity will live on through her work and dedication to the Monroe community. She personally loved arts and crafts, especially knitting, where she often made close friends and family gloves, hats and scarves. Having an interest in art, she was involved in starting and organizing the Monroe Fine Art Fair in the summer in downtown Monroe.
Beverly was also a world traveler and was fortunate enough to see many wonderful places through her years with Paris being her favorite.
Family meant a great deal to Beverly. She is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former sister-in-law Sue Anderson of Kane, Pa. There are also a few caring friends during her last years that were like family.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother: Capt. Norman "Rusty" Heck, Jr. and two sisters: Barbara Geal and Pat Jodry-Hill.
Due to current public restrictions, no services will be conducted at this time and cremation will take place. A celebration in honor of Beverly's life will be conducted at the Sawyer Homestead at a later date. Committal will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020