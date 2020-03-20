|
Beverly (Mayes) Newman
Aug. 30, 1951-March 16, 2020
Beverly (Mayes) Newman, 68, of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away March 16, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Born August 30th, 1951, in Monroe, MI, she was the daughter of Cletis M. and Vandella (Barker) Mayes.
She grew up in Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School in 1969 and attended Monroe County Community College.
On February 6th, 1970, she married Ted C. Newman. She moved away from Monroe in 1974 and lived in many states due to her husband Ted's work. Monroe was always home to her. She was a realtor and insurance agent for many years. In 1994, they moved back to Michigan and moved to Cadillac in 2001. She retired from Johnson Insurance in Cadillac.
She was a fabulous cook and loved making up her own recipes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ward Mayes; a sister, Marlene Jones; her brother-in-laws, Dan Bolster, Eugene Jones, Lynwood Davis and Ken Pope; Nephews, Shawn M. Nolan and Jim Mayes, and niece Michelle (Mayes) Chavis. She is survived by her husband Ted C. Newman of Cadillac; daughter Jennifer McKissich of Mount Clemens Mi; two grandchildren, Anne McKissich and Ty Newfrey; two brothers, Don (Joyce) Mayes of Monroe and Wayne (Gwen) Mayes of Saline; three sisters, Wilma Pope of LaSalle, Judy Davis of Dundee and Dianne (Robert) Nolan of Monroe; sister-in-law Cyndi Mayes of Monroe and many nephews and nieces that she loved so much.
A celebration of her life will be held in Monroe at a later date. Her wishes for her final resting place will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle, MI.
