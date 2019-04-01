Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Bill Junior Stanfill


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bill Junior Stanfill Obituary
Bill Junior Stanfill, age 86, was born on September 1, 1932, in Monroe, Michigan to William and Bertha (Ballard) S t a n f i l l . He passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.

Bill was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran and member of the Tennessee National Guard.

Bill dearly loved his wife Donna Mae (Sayles) Stanfill, who sadly preceded him in death on April 29, 2012.

His love for his grandchildren and great- grandsons lit up his life and filled him with pride.

He lived for updates and photos of each of them. Papa was,without a doubt, his favorite title.

Bill also had a genuine love for his nephews and nieces, making sure they knew how special they were to him.

Bill led a full colorful life and was grateful for every bit of time he had here.

His stories, sharp mind and big heart will be missed by many.

To cherish his memory he leaves three daughters; Dawn ( Frank) McAuliffe of South Lyon, MI, Kim (Tom) LaBarre of Rochert, MN, and Robin (Richard) Cox of Stockbridge, MI: seven grandchildren: Frank Austin) McAuliffe, Maris (Spenser) Sellers, Chelsea LaBarre, Lindsay Labarre, Saoirse Cox, Poppy Cox and Patrick Cox: and three greatgrandsons.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Stanfill: his wife Donna Mae Stanfill: a son, Patrick Stanfill: six brothers; Haskell, Mitt, Jay Will, Mervin, Mac and Eugene Stanfill: and a sister, Genetha Bollenberg.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3 until 7 p. m. A service will take place at Rupp on Wednesday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Bill will be laid to rest following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in Lasalle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Disabled Veterans.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
