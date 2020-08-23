1/1
Billie J. Laws
1931 - 2020
Billie J. Laws, 88, of Monroe passed away Thursday August 13, 2020.
All services will be private with burial at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born August 17, 1931 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Guy and Mae (Simpson) Smith. She married Edward Laws July 6, 1949; sadly, he preceded her in death on March 18, 2016.
Billie was employed by Mercy Hospital/Mercy Memorial Hospital in the admissions department for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her three children, Sereta (Thomas) Ready of Monroe, Leslie "Missy" Sieb of Monroe and Sean Laws of Jackson, New Jersey; sister, Isabelle Dean of Middlesboro, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Sieb, Brock Sieb, Sean (Virginia) Ready and Caitlyn (Joshua) Ready - Wilson; four great grandchildren, Adelyn Sieb, Brynley Sieb, Emery Sieb and Everett Ready.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Memorial contributions in Billie's memory are suggested to the Monroe Salvation Army.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
Billie will always hold a special place in my heart. She was always so kind to me and we always had something to talk about even if we had not talked in a while. I will never forget her. Loved this lady.... Sereta, Missy and Sean my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.......
Colleen Martin
Friend
