Billie J. Laws, 88, of Monroe passed away Thursday August 13, 2020.
All services will be private with burial at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born August 17, 1931 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Guy and Mae (Simpson) Smith. She married Edward Laws July 6, 1949; sadly, he preceded her in death on March 18, 2016.
Billie was employed by Mercy Hospital/Mercy Memorial Hospital in the admissions department for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her three children, Sereta (Thomas) Ready of Monroe, Leslie "Missy" Sieb of Monroe and Sean Laws of Jackson, New Jersey; sister, Isabelle Dean of Middlesboro, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Sieb, Brock Sieb, Sean (Virginia) Ready and Caitlyn (Joshua) Ready - Wilson; four great grandchildren, Adelyn Sieb, Brynley Sieb, Emery Sieb and Everett Ready.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Memorial contributions in Billie's memory are suggested to the Monroe Salvation Army.
