Billie Joan (Monday) Sonday
Oct. 7, 1936 – Nov. 14, 2019
Billie Joan (Monday) Sonday made her journey at 2:43 p.m. Thursday to her beloved mountains to rest with her family waiting to welcome her home.
Billie (Granny Bill) passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and bone cancer where she, in many ways, did it her way.
Billie's passion for taking care of the disabled or the elderly led to a career that spanned more than 34 years at Monroe Care Center, now known as MediLodge of Monroe. She started as a dietary aide and ended after pursuing her education and hard work as a dietary manager and was involved with the Dietary Manager Association for southeast Michigan for several years.
She was an adventurous character with no fear and a pioneer in her time, being one of the first women to be seen on a motorcycle. She once drove next to a Greyhound bus in the rain to make sure her kids were safe on their trip.
She lived her life to care for and help the elderly and anyone needing a bit of love. She served meals to people to make them feel at home and loved. "Food was a feeling," she'd tell her employees.
Billie was loved tremendously, not only by her family but by anyone who met her. The community loved to be in her presence. An avid blue grass fan, she enjoyed spending time at the Kentuckian where people would flock to her just to get a chance to sit and chat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred (Mutt) Monday, Icy (Lasley) Monday and June Opal Harrell.; three husbands, Roger Edwards of Speedwell, Tenn., and Robert E. Lee and Ernest F. Sonday of Monroe; two sisters, Charlene Bean of Speedwell and Shirley Harrrell of Carleton; brothers, Andrew Harrell and Earl Harrell, both of Kokomo, Ind., and Kurt Monday of Lafollette, Tenn., and a great-grandson, Michael Shane Brewer Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Rodney (Sue) Edwards of Lafollette and James F. Lee of Carleton; three daughters, Rissa Edwards of Monroe, and Bonnie (Dan) Trombly and Billie (Joni) Lee, both of Newport; two sisters, Sue Comerford and Caroll Lee, both of Kokomo; two brothers, James (Yogi) Harrell of Kokomo and Richard Harrell of Union, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Billie Joan's spirit for new challenges will live in her family always and forever. The impression she leaves behind with everyone she has touched is to "live your life your way now because this too shall pass."
In accordance with her wishes, Granny Bill will continue to give hope to others by donating her body to Wayne State University where she will be cremated. Although there is no formal funeral service planned, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019