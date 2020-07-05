Billy Albert Masten
Oct. 31, 1929–July 4, 2020
Billy Albert Masten was born on October 31, 1929, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was one of four children born from the late Leslie Masten and the late Lucy (French) Masten.
Billy was a 1946 graduate of Milan High School. He was the owner and operator of Masten's General Store in Cone, Michigan, for thirty-two years, retiring in 1991. He received his spiritual nourishment as a lifelong member of Azalia Methodist Church.
With a gentle and easy-going spirit, Billy was a friend to many, letting all know how he was doing, "just right." He appreciated the outdoors in his vegetable garden and his many trips in the "Blue Goose" up north to go hunting and fishing. Billy was a lifetime member of the Tri-County Sportsmen's League in Saline and a member of the Dundee Hunt Club. He was quite the talented woodworker and enjoyed square dancing and polka. Family was utmost important to Billy; cherishing every possible moment with them and beamed with every hug he received from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In his quiet time, Billy could be found reading his Bible or one of his collected National Geographic magazines.
Billy Albert Masten, age 90, of Monroe passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his two wives: Betty (1989) and Helen (2009); brother: John Masten; sister: Nancy Kimbrell; and a granddaughter: Mia Bella Vitale.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his children: Patricia (George) Mabardy of Dundee, Michael (Gayle) of Allen Park, Karen (Harold) Pitcher of Monroe; step-son: Richard (Suzie) of Dundee; grandchildren: Amanda (Tony), Kari (Erik), Jason, Robin, Jami and Barri; great-grandchildren: Rocco, Nico, Paige, Reece, Jaden, Carter, Ava, Avery, Karson, Keaton, Kiah, Brady and Ally; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, 297 Tecumseh St., Dundee (734) 529-3156. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Azalia Methodist Church or Humane Society of Monroe. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com