|
|
Bobbie Keith Mack was born in Monroe on August 5, 1954. He was one of six children born from the union of Lowell Eugene Mack and Carrie Anna (Bowman) Mack Bailey.
Bobbie attended Erie Mason High School and graduated with the class of 1972.
Bobbie enjoyed working and was an extremely hard worker. He often proudly put in 100 hours per week, going from one job to the next. Bobbie would spend more than thirty years employed in the steel industry for Northstar, MAC, and finally Gerdau as a Hi-Lo Operator.
A man of strong Christian faith, Bobbie stayed very active with his congregation, Union Street Missionary Baptist Church. He happily supported many of the ministries with his time and treasures. Bobbie also took great joy in sharing his faith with his family, being quite diligent about taking his grandchildren to church and Sunday School.
Bobbie's biggest passion in this life was his love for speed. He often accomplished speed on his four motorcycles and the longer the ride the better. He took great delight in his collection owning a Triumph, a Harley, a Victory, and a Kawasaki. Bobbie most certainly will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his ability to show his love and affection through aggravation.
Bobbie Keith Mack, age 65, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. His passing was preceded by his father: Lowell Eugene Mack and stepfather: Jesse Bailey.
To cherish his memory, Bobbie leaves his two daughters: Bobbie A. (Scott) McMullen of Monroe and Jamie (Mickey) McMullen of LaSalle; two sisters: Barbara (David) Warren of Carleton and Laura (David) Cobb of Toledo; three brothers: Lowell (LaRhonda) Mack Jr. of Heiskell, Tennessee, Mark Mack of Clinton, Tennessee, and Louis Allen (Brenda) Mack of Knoxville, Tennessee; and four grandchildren: Paycee Assenmacher, Mickey McMullen Jr., Tanner Assenmacher, and Aiden McMullen.
Friends may gather from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 also at Merkle's with Pastor Joe T. Bryant of Union Street Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
Memorials are suggested to the Union Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020