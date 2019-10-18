Home

Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Bobby G. Reyes

Bobby G. Reyes Obituary
Bobby G. Reyes, age 14, of S. Rockwood, October 15, 2019.
Beloved son of Sarah Jones and Jose Reyes. Loving twin brother of Daniel, brother of Brianna, Olivia, Sarah, Erica, Nicole and Jose.
He is also survived by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Airport Community Schools for their support.
Service is Sunday, 2:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., 734-783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 5:00-8:00 PM and Saturday, 12:00-8:00 PM.
He will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for interment.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
