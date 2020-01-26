|
Bobby Ray Potter
June 25, 1932-Jan. 24, 2020
Bobby R. Potter, age 87, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully Friday January 24, 2020.
Born June 25, 1932 in Hellier, KY, Bobby was the son of the late Thomas and Geraldine (Blevins) Potter. After completing high school, Bobby honorably served his country as an Airman First Class, 7062nd Air Intelligence Service Squadron, in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer in the Korean War from 1952-1956 during which he survived a plane crash in Italy. Following active duty, Bobby served in the United States Air Force Reserve until 1960.
On May 8, 1959, Bobby married Pauline L. Coon at East Ida Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Bobby was a longtime employee of Dana Corporation in Toledo, OH, where he worked as a machinist until his retirement in 1994.
To cherish his memory, Bobby leaves his wife of 60 years, Pauline L. Potter; a son: Thomas (Sherry Carey) Potter of Blaine, two grandchildren: Stephane Potter and Stacey Potter, WA; a daughter: Peggy Ann (Kevin Kinne) Potter of Billings, MT; and two brothers: Jerry Potter and Gary Kendrick, KY.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the Salvation Army of Monroe.
In accordance to his wishes, all services will be private.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020