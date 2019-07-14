Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Bonadine Finzel-Doster

1930 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Bonadine "Bonnie" Finzel-Doster, 88 years, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 8:48 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 25, 1930 in Dover, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Bernice (Kirkpatrick) Donnelly. She moved from Dover to Monroe with her parents and family in 1933. Bonnie attended Monroe High School, graduating with the Class of 1948. She also earned her master's degree from Eastern Michigan University in the 1970s. Bonnie married Donald Finzel in 1948. She then married William Doster in 1983. She worked for Monroe Evening News from 1948 to 1966 and began teaching for Monroe Public Schools in 1972. Bonnie was a dedicated educator and even though she officially retired in 1993, she continued to voluntarily tutor low-income and underprivileged children and even assisted with a classroom at Arborwood Elementary until recently. Bonnie received her spiritual nourishment from Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church where she had been a member for four years.

Bonnie was a very civic minded individual, she was a member and past President of many local organizations, to include: Monroe Housing Commission, AAUW, RSVP, Thrift Shop of Monroe, Environmental Committee (COTE), Monroe Public Schools Scholarship Committee, MHS Class of 1948 Reunion Committee, MI Education Committee, Democratic Party, Fairview, Oaks of Righteousness, United Way, Women's Shelter, Paula's House, Court Appointed Special Advocate, Monroe Historical Museum, Huron Valley Girl Scouts, Ladies Guild at the Lutheran Home, Sawyer Homestead, Monroe Center for Healthy Living, Big Sister, Lunch Buddy Program, Monroe County Opportunity Program, Eden Garden Club, Arborwood Campus, Altrusa of Monroe and Soroptomist. She received countless awards, some of which were: The Golden Globe Award, Outstanding Leadership and Service Award, J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award for Volunteerism, Celebration of Woman Honoree, Philanthropist of the Year and Friend of Education Award. Bonnie enjoyed making pies and soups, often delivering her soups throughout the county to our community's less fortunate. She deeply loved her family and cherished her beloved grandchildren and traveled all over the world with them.

To cherish her memory, Bonnie leaves her beloved husband of 36 years, Bill; four sons: Rodney (Kathleen) Finzel of Long Island, New York, Barry (Muriel) Finzel of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bart (Sally) Finzel of Morris, Minnesota, and Bret (Susan) Finzel of Alpena, Michigan; one daughter, Laurie (Robert) Berry of Monroe; three sisters: Nila (Wally) Waldecker, Mary Kay Eschenburg and Martie (Al) Warner; twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bonnie's memory are suggested to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor's choice.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Services celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, also at Bacarella Funeral Home. Bonnie's cremated remains will be interred at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, at a later date.

