1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Bonita "Bonnie" Lynn Szymanski was born February 23, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio. She was one of seven children born from the union of: the late Victor Szymanski and the late Henrietta (Michalak) Szymanski. She received her education by attending Erie Mason High School and graduated with the class of 1970. She decided to further her education and attended Monroe County Community College and received an Associate Degree in Social Services.

Bonnie met the love of her life: Benton Cobb and they were married February 16, 1990, in Toledo. To support her growing family, Bonnie worked at the Department of Human Services in Monroe until retiring in 2011.

In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and going to the casino. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She cherished time spent with her husband until his passing in 2016 as they had been together for 40 years. She loved her children and grandchildren and they loved her too. Her kind nature and loving heart will be deeply missed by her family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Bonita "Bonnie" Lynn Cobb, age 67, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. She is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years: Benton Cobb brothers: Casimer Amborski, Daniel Amborski, Raymond Amborski and Robert Amborski; her sister: Patricia Acres; her parents and her grandparents.

To cherish her memory, she leaves her sons: Allen Knopp of Franklin, NC and Troy Knopp of Temperance; her step sons: Keith (Susie) Cobb of West Bloomfield and Kyle (Kristin) Cobb of Westland; her brother: Victor Szymanski of Toldeo; her grandchildren: Brad, Keith Jr., Joshua, Megan, Wyatt and Kolton; her great-grandchild: Abraham; her special friends: Pam Farnsworth, Linda Poore, Nancy Gardner and Darlene Needham and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. also at Merkle's with Minister Jeff Cobb officiating. Entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.

