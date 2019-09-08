|
|
Bonnie J. Highley, age 86, of Flat Rock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan.
Born on May 5, 1933, in Rockwood, Michigan, she was the daughter of Robert and Helen (Santee) Barrow. She married the love of her life, Leon Highley on September 19, 1953, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockwood, MI.
Bonnie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockwood. For many years she was the Clerk for the City of Rockwood. Upon retirement she and her husband moved to St. Helen, MI. There they became members of the St. Helen Snow Packers Snowmobile Club where she held many offices throughout the years. Bonnie loved baking, being a homemaker, following her children in all school activities, and was a loving grandmother and Gigi. She also enjoyed a good game of cards, needle work and quilting.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Penny Highley and Peggy Mruzek, and sister Roberta (Bobbie) Kelly.
She will be deeply missed by her son Robert (Janette) Highley of Rockwood; daughter Patricia (Greg) Woodcroft of Flat Rock; son-in-law Bill Mruzek of Monroe; brother William Barrow of Gibraltar; 8 grandchildren Allison (Andrew) Davies, Matthew (Corie) Mruzek, Michelle (William) Schrader, Ellen (Erik) Hildebrand, Emily (Paul) Hughes, Amy (Rodney) Fater, Robert Highley and Meah Highley, 11 great grandchildren and lifelong friend Delores (Skip) Nowitzke.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Deacon David Drysdale will officiate the service. A private burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Condolences @ www.arthurbobcean.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019