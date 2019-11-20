Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Erie, MI
View Map

Bonnie Jean Milano


1966 - 2019
Bonnie Jean Milano Obituary
Bonnie Jean Milano, age 53, of Luna Pier, MI, passed away November 18, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 11, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio to Ambrose Joseph Lajiness and Sharon (Montrie) Lajiness. Bonnie was a graduate of Mason High School and Monroe Community College. She was a wonderful homemaker who took pride in her cooking and gardening, always keeping the home smelling of fresh flowers. A member of the Toledo Club, she loved to socialize with her numerous friends and played a mean game of Mahjong. Bonnie enjoyed lounging by the pool with her granddaughter and spending time with her family cheering on the Tigers and Lions, especially the tradition of going to the Thanksgiving day Lions Game.

Bonnie is survived by her mother, Sharon; daughters, Chanelle (James Thompson) Lajiness, Fauve (Erich Koerner) Lajiness; step-daughters, Angeline (David) Kowalski, and Stephanie Milano; grandchildren, Peyton Thompson, Faith Kowalski, Matthew Kowalski, Madeline Merryman, Evan Merryman, and Alex Merryman; sisters, Danine (John) Polosky, Lori (Manuel) Billegas, and Brenda (Matthew) Mehki; and brothers, Brian (Pam) Lajiness, Craig (Lisa) Lajiness, and Eric (Jaime) Lajiness She was preceded in death by her father, Ambrose Lajiness; husband, Michael Milano; brother, Dale Lajiness; and granddaughter, Samantha Kowalski.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. concluding with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 12 noon in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie, MI. Interment will be private in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made Rogel Cancer Center, University of Michigan.

Please view and share condolences at www.sujkowski.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 20, 2019
