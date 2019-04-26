Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 Huron River Dr.
Flat Rock, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 Huron River Dr.
Flat Rock, MI
View Map

Boyd Denman Greer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Boyd Denman Greer Obituary
Boyd D. Greer, age 81, of Carleton, died April 23, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Kay Greer; loving father of Timothy (Michelle) Greer, Sherri (Terry) McKenzie, Sandra (Shane) Gerke and Lu (Christopher Blakeman) Greer; dearest grandfather of Jeff, Sean, Tim, Josh, Danielle, Travis, Jake and Kasandra and great-grandfather of 7 and 1 on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Eula Greer, his brother James and his sister Trula Miles.
Service, Saturday, 3:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 11:00 AM ~ 3:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
www.mimemorial.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now