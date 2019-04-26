|
Boyd D. Greer, age 81, of Carleton, died April 23, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Kay Greer; loving father of Timothy (Michelle) Greer, Sherri (Terry) McKenzie, Sandra (Shane) Gerke and Lu (Christopher Blakeman) Greer; dearest grandfather of Jeff, Sean, Tim, Josh, Danielle, Travis, Jake and Kasandra and great-grandfather of 7 and 1 on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Eula Greer, his brother James and his sister Trula Miles.
Service, Saturday, 3:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 11:00 AM ~ 3:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
www.mimemorial.com
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 26, 2019