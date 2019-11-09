|
|
Boyd Mitchell Coffey, 64 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, OH. Boyd was born in Monroe, MI on December 26, 1954, to Alvin T. and Ethel (Davidson) Coffey.
He graduated from Jefferson High School where he also met the love of his life, Susan M. O 'Neil. Boyd and Sue were married on April 9, 1976, at St. Charles Church of Newport, MI. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Misty.
Following his parents work ethic, Boyd was a hard worker and always provided his best effort.
A heavy equipment operator, he had worked at Holloway, Dan Excavating, and Sylvania Minerals, retiring in 2016. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 324 for over 30 years and a Union Steward for over 25 years.
He was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Toledo.
In his spare time, he enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, Alabama and exploring Northern Michigan during the summers. He was a fan of University of Michigan football and Chicago Bears. Most of all, he enjoyed being together with family and friends.
Boyd had a welcoming smile and a gift of gab; and was willing to give a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance. He will be missed by all who knew him; but we celebrate his life and how he touched each of us.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; daughters, Jessica (Shane) Gasper of Lambertville, MI and Misty (Todd) Palenske of Toledo, OH.; brother, Larry of Monroe and sister Brenda (Dick) Cunningham also of Monroe. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Regina Coeli Catholic Church where he will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bedford Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 9, 2019