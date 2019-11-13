|
Branden E. Wood, age 31, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away on November 11, 2019 at his home. He was born March 15, 1988, in Monroe, MI, to Benjamin and Vernajean (Scheich) Wood. Branden had been employed most recently at Pizza Hut and T.J.Maxx. He loved cooking and baking cakes. Branden was a movie buff and X-Box and Nintendo gamer. He also enjoyed the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Toledo as a guest and performer.
Branden is survived by his parents; siblings, Brenda (Sean) Garcia, Barbara (Matthew) Nolan, and Brian Wood; nieces, Katrina and Samantha Nolan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Benjamin and Norma Wood and Vernon and Ida Scheich.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. A Funeral Mass for Branden will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will occur at a later date at Rath Cemetery in Monroe, MI.
Memorial donations may be given to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave., Suite 150, Toledo, OH 43606. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 13, 2019