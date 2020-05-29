Brandon Lee Flatford, a brother, a son, and a friend to many. Brandon died suddenly on Saturday May 23, 2020 during a fatal kayaking accident on the River Raisin in Monroe.

Brandon, 25, is survived by his mother, Traci (Cardwell) Crawford; siblings, Britny and Bryan Flatford, and three nephews: Brent and Scott Altenburg, and Wyatt Flatford. Along with grandfather Kenneth Cardwell and great-grandmother Louise Buckingham.

Brandon was an all-about-the-truth, call-you-out kind of guy. Always looking for something to get the adrenaline pumping and trying to have a good time with the friends that surrounded him. Brandon would want us to celebrate his life, not mourn his death.

We will all remember Brandon as the protector that he was. He was always the first one to have your back and the last one to back down. You will be missed.

