Brandon Tomas Nichols, age 23, of Bedford Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 22, 2019, in his home.
Born December 11, 1995, in Monroe, he was the son of William Paul and Leanne C. (Tomasik) Nichols. He was a 2014 graduate of Bedford High School and was enrolled at Monroe County Community College.
Brandon had a magnetic personality and easily made friends with those he met. He had an infectious smile and even just one encounter with him would leave you with a lasting impression.
He enjoyed participating, watching and attending all types of sporting events with his family and friends and volunteered as a basketball and baseball coach for Bedford Community Education.
He previously worked in management at the Renaissance Hotel in Toledo, Ohio where he initiated team bonding events as rewards for good job performance. These included paint-ball competitions, Red Wings games and Lions games.
He will continue to stay with us through all the memories, stories, snap-chats, video messages and photographs.
Brandon is survived by his father and step-mother, Honorable William Paul (Melissa) Nichols of Temperance; mother, Leanne C. Nichols of Bedford Township; brother, Bradley Nichols of Temperance; sister, Riley Nichols of Temperance; half–sister, Megan Nichols of Temperance; grandparents, Lawrence and Dorothy Tomasik of Monroe and William Nichols of Monroe.
Brandon was preceded in death by a sister, Rochelle Basinger and grandmother, Joanne Nichols.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with additional visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Cremation will follow in accordance with his wishes.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County or Save Monroe Strays, 11375 S. Stoney Creek, Carleton, MI 48117.
Published in Monroe News on July 28, 2019