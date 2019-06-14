Breanda Joyce Fyvie was born on August 1, 1954, in Newberry, Michigan. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Edith (Fisher) Fyvie. Breanda graduated from Airport High School with the Class of 1972.

She would marry, Keith Mason, and the couple would celebrate the birth of two daughters. After spending many years working in the insurance industry, Breanda spent the last nine years working at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Above anything, family was most important to Breanda, and she especially loved playing with her granddaughter Marlowe. She was an avid horse rider and also enjoyed crafting, drawing, and basket weaving.

Breanda "Breezy" Joyce (Fyvie) Mason, age 64, of Iron Mountain passed away suddenly on June 7, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by two sisters: Virginia Fyvie and Nora Fyvie.

To cherish her memory, Breanda leaves her beloved husband of forty-three years: Keith Mason of Iron Mountain; two daughters: Bridgett (Matthew) Karkkainen of Royal Oak and Lindsay Mason (Eric Younan) of Plymouth; one granddaughter: Marlowe Younan, also of Plymouth; a brother: Kenneth Fyvie, Jr.; and one sister: Melody McLaren.

Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Additional services will be held in Iron Mountain at a later date.

Published in Monroe News on June 14, 2019