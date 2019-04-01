|
Brenda (Stevens) Rivet, 55, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, from complications resulting from a brain aneurysm. She spent her final day with family by her side.
Brenda was born on September 26, 1963, in Saginaw, MI. She married James Rivet on April 28, 1984, and moved to Monroe, MI where they raised their two children, Alyssa and Michael. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, including her three grandchildren that she adored. Brenda maintained a close relationship with her sisters whom relied on her for love and support. She was known for her empathy, compassion, and selflessness. Brenda was a devoted Christian, who actively led and supported many church functions. She served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved vacationing in nature, especially to her cabin in the Upper Peninsula.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, James Rivet, two children Alyssa Jambor ( Matthew) of Flatwoods, KY, Michael Rivet (Sarah) of Northville, MI, three grandchildren Lucas Jambor, Daniel Jambor, and Cameron Rivet, four sisters Gail Hajos (Emery),
Terri Bragg (Michael), Jamie Shephard, and Julie Watson (Gary), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marilyn Stevens and her niece Mary Valerio.
Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday April 3, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home. Brenda will lie in- state at 10am at Grace Lutheran Church on Thursday April 4, 2019, where a service will be held at 11 a. m. Rev. Mark Witte, Pastor of Grace Lutheran, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Heart Foundation or Grace Lutheran Church in Brenda's memory.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc. com.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019