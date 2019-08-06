|
Brenda Joyce Perkey, age 64, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. She had been in declining health for twenty years and seriously ill for past two years.
Born February 6, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, she is the daughter of the late Woodrow and Joyce (Cunningham) Hammac. Brenda graduated from Monroe High School. She married Richard V. Perkey on February 24, 1973 in Monroe. Brenda went on to raise and care for her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, watching the Detroit Tigers and most of all, spending time with her family.
Brenda received her spiritual nourishment from Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church prior to finding her home at Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member for the last nine years.
To cherish her memory, Brenda leaves her beloved husband of forty-six years, Richard; two children, Angela R. Kloster of Temperance and Richard V. (Erin) Perkey of Ida; three siblings: Darell (Diane) Hammac of Monroe, Kenneth (Brenda) Hammac of Alma, Michigan and Susan (Mark) Fackelman of Temperance; four grandchildren: Taylor Kloster, Katelyn Winkelman and Averie and Wyatt Perkey; with one great-grandchild on the way.
Memorial contributions in Brenda's memory are suggested to the family.
In keeping with Brenda's wishes, cremation has already taken place and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church, 4875 E. Dunbar Road, Monroe, MI, 48161.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019