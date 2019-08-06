Monroe News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church
4875 E. Dunbar Road
Monroe, MI
View Map

Brenda Joyce Perkey


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Joyce Perkey Obituary
Brenda Joyce Perkey, age 64, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 11:34 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. She had been in declining health for twenty years and seriously ill for past two years.

Born February 6, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, she is the daughter of the late Woodrow and Joyce (Cunningham) Hammac. Brenda graduated from Monroe High School. She married Richard V. Perkey on February 24, 1973 in Monroe. Brenda went on to raise and care for her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, watching the Detroit Tigers and most of all, spending time with her family.

Brenda received her spiritual nourishment from Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church prior to finding her home at Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member for the last nine years.

To cherish her memory, Brenda leaves her beloved husband of forty-six years, Richard; two children, Angela R. Kloster of Temperance and Richard V. (Erin) Perkey of Ida; three siblings: Darell (Diane) Hammac of Monroe, Kenneth (Brenda) Hammac of Alma, Michigan and Susan (Mark) Fackelman of Temperance; four grandchildren: Taylor Kloster, Katelyn Winkelman and Averie and Wyatt Perkey; with one great-grandchild on the way.

Memorial contributions in Brenda's memory are suggested to the family.

In keeping with Brenda's wishes, cremation has already taken place and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Evergreen Acres Missionary Baptist Church, 4875 E. Dunbar Road, Monroe, MI, 48161.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacarella Funeral Home
Download Now