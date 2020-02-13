|
|
Brenda Joyce Sutton, age 76, of LaSalle, passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020, at her home.
Beloved mother of Wesley Sutton and Cindy Knaggs. Loving grandmother of multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Delano Sutton; and one grandson, Bradley Baugh.
There will be a gathering held at Roselawn Memorial Park at the mausoleum on Wednesday February 12, 2020, from 9:00-10:00 AM where a short service will take place.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 13, 2020