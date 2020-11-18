Brenda Lee Nelson was born in Mariemont, Ohio, on January 28, 1962. She was one of four daughters born from the union of Jerry Nelson and Gloria (Williams) Nelson. Brenda was a 1980 graduate of Southfield High School.
She married the love of her life, David Charles "Dave" Foley, on October 23, 1980, at the Brightmoor Tabernacle in Detroit. Brenda and Dave would be blessed with the birth of three children and she would care for the needs of her family as a homemaker.
Brenda was a devout Christian, and church was her life. She regularly worshipped at the Lewis Avenue Baptist Church. She also loved to travel, taking road trips as far as Florida, and visiting Kauai, Hawaii. Brenda was certain to stop at Walmart in every city she visited! She was an avid photographer, taking "tourist" photos, wherever she went, even getting into mischief or "risking arrest" to get the shot.
Brenda enjoyed laughter and aimed to have fun everywhere she went. She was a talented seamstress, sewing outfits for her children. She often tended to her beautiful flower gardens raising roses, hostas, and hibiscus. Later in life, she would be blessed with grandchildren, loving them more than life itself, she often lamented "I had children so I could have grandchildren."
Brenda looked forward to the Monroe County Fair each year. She dropped into every building and booth, tried all the food, and entered all the raffles. She was quite excited to once win a first aid kit.
Brenda Lee Foley, age 58, of Monroe passed away at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Her passing was preceded by her husband, David, on May 25, 2014.
To cherish her memory, she leaves two daughters, Elizabeth (Chad) Everly and Melissa (Benjamin) Martin; one son, Matthew (Lindsey) Foley; her parents, Jerry and Gloria Nelson; three sisters, Shiryl Daum, Debbie (Keith) Barron, and Wendy Nelson; and four grandchildren, Nathan and Lana Martin and Eli and Mahala Foley.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and to keep everyone safe, no public services are planned. Private family graveside services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan 48442. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.