Brian Charles Roberts, age 45, of Newport, passed away January 17, 2020.
Born May 18, 1974, in Monroe, Brian was the son of Sandra Perkins. He has been with the love of his life, Kelly Pope, since 1996, and on March 9, 2007 they were joined in marriage. Brian supported his family by working in the Landscaping industry. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and hunting, but Brian's most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Brian leaves to cherish his memory, Kelly, his companion of the past 23 years and wife of the past 12 years; his children, Dustin (Nicole) Roberts of Garden City, Brianna Roberts of Florida, Joseph McCartney of Findlay, Ohio, Haliegh (Jason) Baehr of Osseo and Nickolas Roberts of Newport; grandchildren, Jaxon Roberts, Natalie Baehr and Easton McCartney as well as a grandson on the way Bryan Baehr; his mother, Sandra Perkins of Monroe; and his siblings, Michael (Rebecca) Roberts of Monroe and Kimberly Roberts of Monroe.
Sadly he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Calvin Perkins; and an uncle, David Roberts.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 20, 2020