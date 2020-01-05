Home

Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home
106 S. Cherry St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home
106 S. Cherry St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home
106 S. Cherry St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646
Brian D. Wittkop Sr.


1958 - 2019
Brian D. Wittkop Sr. Obituary
Brian D. Wittkop Sr., loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 61, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

Brian was born on July 18, 1958, in Monroe, Michigan at Mercy Hospital.

He lived in Monroe, Michigan, where he worked with his father at Monroe Glass Company as a glazier until 2005 when he then moved to Rapid City, Michigan. Brian was a DJ for 20 years. He loved Northern Michigan, music, University of Michigan football and especially spending time with his family.

Brian married Patricia Lynn Cochenour on August 26, 2000, in Irish Hill, Michigan.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Patricia L. Wittkop; his three children, Nichole (Michael) Owens, Brian (Jessica) Wittkop, Jr. and Christopher (Adeanna) Wittkop; his parents, Frederick D. Phyllis (Heck) Wittkop, and Barbara (Fishmeister) Vaughn; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings, Amy (Marshall) Collins, and Shawn (Melanie) Wittkop, and Tiffany Wells.

The family honors the memory of Brian and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Cremation arrangements provided by Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 5, 2020
