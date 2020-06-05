Brooke M. Lockmiller passed away on Monday surrounded by loved ones in her home. Her kind spirit and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.

Brooke was born to James Berry, Jr. and Frankie (Guyer) Berry in 1974.

She was a graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe County Community College, Siena Heights University, and Baker College.

On October 13, 2000 she married Jon Lockmiller at the Toledo Botanical Gardens.

She was employed by FEDCO for nearly 20 years and held the position of accounting manager for the last 6 years.

Together with her husband, she enjoyed traveling, attending Michigan football games, walking, and hiking nature trails, and spending time with family.

Brooke is survived by her husband, Jon; son, Tyler (Alexa) Berry of Monroe; daughter, Kayla Lockmiller of Oklahoma City, OK; mother, Frankie Berry of Santa Barbara, CA; brother, Matthew (Lori) Berry of Northwood, OH; sisters, Amber (Jason) Beck of Westland and Lauren (Ryan) Stiner of Saline, as well as four nephews and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Edward and Irene Berry, and Bill and Fran Guyer; and nephew, Nicholas Berry.

