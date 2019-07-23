Monroe News Obituaries
|
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Park
LaSalle, MI
View Map

Brooke Williams


1991 - 2019
Brooke Williams Obituary
Brooke Lee Williams, age 28, of Woodhaven, MI, formerly of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019, in Detroit.
Born February 28, 1991, in Monroe, Brooke was the daughter of Brian L. Williams and Janet L. Glisson. She was a 2009 graduate of Monroe High School where she earned recognition in the National Honor Society and the Great Lakes Honor Society. Brooke was also a cheerleader and participant in the high schools Women Empowering Women organization.
Brooke was known to be a friendly and compassionate person, especially toward children. Her outgoing personality showed in her interest in music, selfies, photos and friendships.
Brooke is survived by her father, Brian Williams of Woodhaven; mother, Janet Glisson of Monroe; two brothers, Matt Benson of Kentucky and Christopher (Michelle) Glisson of Monroe; grandmothers, Joyce Umin of New Boston, MI and Pansy Emerson of Monroe; five nephews, Marcel Christerfield, Jayveon Roberts, Christopher Glisson Jr., Cam'ron Glisson, and Draydon Benson; and a niece, Raven Benson.
Brooke was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Lee Williams and Gerald Emerson.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bacarella Funeral Home where services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday. Reverend Roy Southerland will officiate followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Brooke's memory be made to Paula's House, P.O. Box 2002 Monroe MI 48161, to further support women in difficult situations.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 23, 2019
