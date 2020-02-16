|
|
Bruce Ahleman
Feb. 26-1966-Feb. 14, 2020
Bruce "Moose" Ahleman of Ottawa Lake, MI, born February 26, 1966, passed away on February 14, 2020, after a 3-year battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen; brother, Greg; stepmom, Sandy; nephew, Garrett, and niece, Breanna. He is survived by his father, Alan; sister, Sandy (Eric) Baumgartner; niece, Lindsey, and nephews, Nicholas, Drew & Dylan and a long list of aunts, uncles and cousins.
After graduation from Whiteford High School, he continued his education at Michigan State University earning a degree in agriculture. A lifelong farmer in Ottawa Lake, he was also a truck driver for various companies and a mechanic at Michigan Technical Resource Facility. Bruce was also a past board member of the Ottawa Lake Co-Op, Whiteford Township zoning commission and a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church council.
Someone once commented that Bruce was happiest when he was dirty. That being said, he was one of the happiest persons, always getting into his work. He loved his fishing trips with his friends and hunted when he could. Mourners are asked to wear green (don't think for an instant that it has anything to do with farming equipment as the only "green" on the farm was a manure pump. Enough said.) for Michigan State.
Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2:00 till 8:00p.m. The funeral service will be officiated by Reverends Jeff Geske & Terry Rebert at the Historic Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with an hour visitation prior. Interment will follow at Riga Memorial Cemetery; thereafter, a celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church. Donations should be made to the Ottawa Lake Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020