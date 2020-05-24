Bruce Herbert Beck
1959 - 2020
Bruce H. Beck, age 61, of Monroe, passed away Thursday May 21, 2020, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
Born January 30, 1959, in Monroe, Bruce was the son of the late Herbert V. and Lesslie J. (Rockwell) Beck. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1978. Shortly after that, Bruce would go on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1979 to 1984.
Through the years, Bruce enjoyed riding his bicycle, reading science fiction novels, and caring for the neighborhood's stray animals. Bruce was a very generous individual whom helped homeless individuals in whatever way he could as well. In his younger years, Bruce was athletic and while in high school took second place for diving in SE Michigan. Above all, Bruce enjoyed his family and will be greatly missed.
Survived by a brother: Charles Beck of Monroe; two sisters: Patricia Beck and Christine Beck, both of Livonia, MI; as well as a nephew: Bryce Beck and two nieces: Ashley Beck and Courtney Beck.
Due to the current restrictions regarding the covid-19 outbreak, services for Bruce will be private and at the convenience of his family. Interment and committal prayers will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
