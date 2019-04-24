|
|
Bruce R. Menzel, age 80, of Carleton, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Born December 12, 1938, in Monroe, he was one of two children born from the union of the late Raymond and Anona (Nelson) Menzel. Bruce attended Monroe High School and graduated with the class of 1957. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Air Force. On May 8, 2008, Bruce married Bertha Hall (Bittmar) and they shared their life in Carleton. He made his living as a Security Guard at the Toledo Beach Marina and worked in Meijer in Ypsilanti.
Bruce was a very religious man who took great comfort in doing God's work. He worked hand in hand with the Lord and had a very close and personal relationship with him. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping and spending time outdoors but most of all, Bruce loved animals.
To cherish his memory he leaves his loving wife, Bertha; and a sister, Jeanette Morris.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home in Monroe, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Rupp at 2 pm. with Minister Gail Cebelak officiating. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the or to the family.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 24, 2019