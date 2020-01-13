|
Bryan Lee Davis, age 36 of Monroe, MI passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday January 10, 2020.
He was born in Monroe, MI to James E. and Deborah A. (Dahl) Davis. Bryan was an alumni of Monroe High School where he graduated in 2001. Following high school, Bryan successfully owned and operated Bryan's Quality Lawn Service for 13 years. Most recently, Bryan was an employee at Public House Restaurant in Monroe.
In his younger years, Bryan enjoyed camping and all the memories he created with his family during those trips. Bryan was a hard worker that found joy in fixing and repairing things around his home. He had a passion for landscaping and lawn care as well. Above all else, Bryan was a very loving and kind person who loved his family and son, Mitchell.
To cherish his memory, Bryan leaves his mother, Deborah Davis; a son: Mitchell G. Davis; and a brother: Corey J. Davis.
Bryan was preceded in death by his father, James Davis.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday January 14, 2020 where visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A celebration of life service will immediately follow with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bryan's honor have been politely asked to consider the Salvation Army.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020