Bucky Burgett, age 59, of South Rockwood, died March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie Burgett. Loving father of Shawn (Monica) Dupuie and Nikki Burgett. Dearest grandfather of Cole Dupuie and Ava Dupuie. Dear son of Neal, Sr. and the late Texanita Burgett. He is also survived by his brothers Jeff (Dawn) Burgett, Joe Laney, Dustin Burgett and his sisters Debbie (Gary) Westerdale and Kim Burgett. Service is Sunday, 7:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 12:00-8:00 PM. His cremation will take place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 23, 2019