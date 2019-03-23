|
Buddy "Bud" Lee Clark, 82, of Ida, MI, died peacefully Monday morning, March 18, 2019, surrounded with the love and admiration of his children, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence of Sylvania, OH.
Family and friends may call at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM. He will lie in state at St. Gabriel's Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 AM. Father Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, MI
Born December 1, 1936, in Monroe, MI, Buddy was the son of the late Harry and Grace (Poupard) Clark. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Grodi on October 18, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Ida, MI.
Jackie precedes him in death on April 25, 2012 after 54 wonderful years of marriage.
Following his graduation from Monroe High School in 1955, Bud worked as a machinist for Monroe Piston Service from 1957 to 1973, was employed by Ford Motor Company from 1973 to 1982 as their Journeyman Hi-Lo repairman and after working 20 years for MTS Seating as a millwright, Bud finally decided to retire.
During his working years and after his retirement, Bud enjoyed many activities that included several fun-filled family vacations, bowling, golfing, drag racing, NASCAR, and was an active member of the Michigan Tractor Pullers Association as the weight transfer operator. Bud also enjoyed casino trips and attending/volunteering at the Monroe County Fair.
He, along with his wife Jackie, were also owners of Clark's Country Crafts for over 30 years in which they traveled around selling various homemade items they enjoyed building, making and growing together.
Bud is survived by his five children and their spouses, Teresa (Robert) Jones, Christopher (Carolyn) Clark, Constance (Randall) Cousino, Debra (Scott) McCain, and Ann (Scott) Coulter. Additionally, he is survived by ten grandchildren, Corey (Courtney) Jones, Cody Jones, Shane Clark, Ryan Clark, Dr. Melissa (Brad) Hood, Kayla (Andrew) Tollzien, Shelby (Nicholas) Loveday, Hunter McCain, Mackenzie Coulter, and Chad Coulter as well as three great-grandchildren, Harper Hood, Zander Tollzien, Easton Loveday with two more expected this summer.
Also surviving him are his sisters, Sara Tolbert and Sandy Blair; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Joe) Ciravolo, Judy Grodi; brother-in-law, Les (Joyce) Grodi, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Don Tolbert, Earl Blair, and Phillip Grodi.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ida Athletic Boosters. Bud enjoyed following and supporting the Ida Bluestreak football and softball teams.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019