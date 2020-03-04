Monroe News Obituaries
Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
(734) 379-9311
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ford Chapel
Ford Chapel
Rockwood, MI 48173
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Rockwood, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Rockwood, MI
Calvin C. Gonyea


1947 - 2020
Calvin C. Gonyea Obituary
Calvin C. Gonyea, age 72, of Flat Rock, passed away February 28, 2020.

Born March 7, 1947, in Monroe, Calvin was the son of Alvin and Florence (Meyer) Gonyea. He worked for over 25 years at the Chrysler Trenton Engine Plant. Calvin was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. He enjoyed Bodybuilding. Calvin deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Calvin leaves to cherish his memory his children: Lisa (Dalane) Lockhart of Southgate, Nickolas Gonyea of Trenton and Scott (Paul Schneider) Gonyea of Florida; grandchildren: Alexa, Adam, Sydney and Emma; as well as his siblings: Allen (Star) Gonyea of Florida, Glenn (Veronica) Gonyea of Rockwood, Janet (Jim) Beck of Monroe, Jane Little of Newport, Theresa (Andy) Musgrove of Erie, Verna Mae Gonyea of Mississippi, Nancy (Lee) Griffiths of Florida and Gerald (Ellen) Gonyea of Southgate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Floyd Gonyea; a niece Glenda and a nephew baby Glenn.

A celebration of Calvin's life has been planned under the direction of the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Friends may call Friday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood. Fr. James Rafferty, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 4, 2020
