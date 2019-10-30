|
|
Carl A. Leutz, 84, a resident of Chassell passed away Saturday October 26, 2019, at Canal View -- Houghton County in Hancock, MI where he had been a resident patient.
He was born on April 10, 1935, in Monroe, MI, a son of the late Wilbur and Kathrine (Beeker) Leutz. Carl was raised in Monroe and had attended the Monroe Schools.
On July 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Sharon Cousino. The couple had resided in Monroe, MI until 1969, when they moved their family to Evart, MI. In 2008, Carl and Sharon moved to make their home in Chassell and on July 17, 2017, Sharon preceded Carl in death.
Mr. Leutz had lived a very active and full life. He started his working career at a young age to help support his mother and siblings. Over the years he had worked for Lazy-Boy Company, Michigan Outdoors, had been a mechanic and had retired from the Evart Public Schools where he was the Transportation Supervisor for many years. Carl also had many outdoor interests over the years, he enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers, flying remote controlled planes, was an avid CB Radio operator and had a terrific sense of humor that enjoyed sharing with all.
Preceding Carl in death were his wife Sharon, his sister Margie and his parents.
Surviving are:
His sons: Edward (Gordette) Leutz of Chassell; Charles (Lynette) Leutz of Evart; Scott (Jacki) Leutz of Gwinn.
8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
His sister: Carol (Chuck) Miscokoski of Evart.
His brother: Dale Leutz of Evart.
Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service for Carl will be held at a later time at the Osceola Township Cemetery in Evart, MI.
