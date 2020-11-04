1/
Carl Hilton Rowland
1929 - 2020
Carl H. Rowland, age 91, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1929, to Wiley and Dora (Brooks) Rowland in Arthur, Tennessee. Carl married Mary F. (Crutchfield) Rowland on June 27, 1952.
He worked both as a Service Manager and a Water Plant Operator for Ford Motor Company in Monroe, MI, from which he was retired. He was a member of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan for 61 years. Carl was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Mary; his parents; three brothers, William Rowland, Tilmon Rowland and Paul Rowland; and two sisters, Willie Mae Tuttle and Charlene Roll.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Kim Rowland; and his brother, Jack Rowland.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts be made to a valued charity.

Published in Monroe News on Nov. 4, 2020.
