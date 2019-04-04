Monroe News Obituaries
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Carl Joseph Liparoto


Carl Joseph Liparoto Obituary
Carl Joseph Liparoto, 69 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Oasis at Monroe.
Born April 14, 1949, in Monroe, Carl was the son of the late Lieber and Felicia "Phyllis" (Bacarella) Liparoto. He attended Monroe Public Schools.
Carl was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe where he was baptized and confirmed. He enjoyed collecting records and time spent with family.
Carl is survived by his loving sister; Phyllis A. (Thomas) St. Bernard and his loving brother; James L. Liparoto both of Monroe, a niece; Melissa Grabitz, two nephews; Bryan (Mary) St. Bernnard and Nick (Kellie) St. Bernard and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, from 2-8 PM in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where funeral services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 4, 2019
