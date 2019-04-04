Carl Joseph Liparoto, 69 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Oasis at Monroe.

Born April 14, 1949, in Monroe, Carl was the son of the late Lieber and Felicia "Phyllis" (Bacarella) Liparoto. He attended Monroe Public Schools.

Carl was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe where he was baptized and confirmed. He enjoyed collecting records and time spent with family.

Carl is survived by his loving sister; Phyllis A. (Thomas) St. Bernard and his loving brother; James L. Liparoto both of Monroe, a niece; Melissa Grabitz, two nephews; Bryan (Mary) St. Bernnard and Nick (Kellie) St. Bernard and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 2-8 PM in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where funeral services celebrating his life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .

