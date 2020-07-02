1/1
Carl Leon Sweatt
1929 - 2020
Carl Leon Sweatt, 90 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter in law, Carl and Jenise Sweatt, in Holland, Ohio.
Born September 6, 1929, in Monroe, Leon was the son of the late Swann L. and Lillie M. (Petree) Sweatt. He served his country honorably and proudly as a Military Policeman in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany.
On August 3, 1952, Leon married his beloved wife, the former Ruby Evelyn Livesay in Tazewell, Tennessee, Sadly, she preceded him in death on August 7, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
Leon worked as a truck and hi-lo driver for Ford Motor Company's Monroe plant for 36 years. He retired in 1987.
Leon was a member of UAW Local 723 and the Ford Motor Company Golf League at Dundee Golf Club. He enjoyed hunting, gardening. playing golf and was quite the storyteller. He also had a passion for animals, especially cats. Throughout the years, Leon owned and loved being on the open road, riding his Harley Davidson's. Most of all Leon loved time spent with family.
Leon is survived by two loving children; Carl Lee (Jenise) Sweatt, whom he made his home with in Holland, OH, and Cynthia Sue (Floyd) Yeary of Ida, MI, seven cherished grandchildren; Macy, Christian, and Caleb Yeary, Megan (Christopher) Rennert, and Ian, Emma and Casey Sweatt. two treasured great grandchildren; Logan and Evelyn Rennert, five siblings; Nadine Bowers of Monroe, Buddy (Linda) Sweatt of Kokomo, IN, Verlin (Barb) Sweatt of Temperance, MI, Novie (Bert) Atkins of Florida, and Wilma Bondie of Toledo and his cat, Gatsby.
In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Leon was preceded in death by a sister, Hattie Mushing.
Due to the COVID19 Virus, all services will be private and he will be entombed next to his wife at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe County Humane Society.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, is assisting Leon's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
