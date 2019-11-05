|
Carl Louis Bruckner, 86 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday November 2, 2019, in his residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice. Friends may call the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 11 AM until the services at 1 PM. Pastor Mark McCaskill of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ida, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in Lulu Cemetery, Ida, MI.
Born November 4, 1932, in Toledo, OH. Carl was the son of Walter and Edith (Bausman) Bruckner. He attended Summerfield High School. He married Etta Dick on July 5, 1952, in Petersburg United Methodist Church, Petersburg, MI. Etta died August 30, 2017. Carl worked for Purolator in Petersburg, MI, as a Set Up Man for 25 yrs, he also was a part-time farmer and owner of Bruckner's Market. He was a member of Lulu United Methodist Church and loved to farm, play basketball and trips Up North to West Branch, MI.
Survivors include: children, Carl Bruckner, Barb (Spike) Heath, Darlene Ery; siblings, Charles Bruckner, Irene Layman, Kay Ann Rice; grandchildren, Amber, CJ, Melissa, Rachel (Ryan), Dawn, Charles (Angel), Micky (Melissa) and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law, James Ery, siblings, Raymond Bruckner, Patricia Bundy and a step-dad Olen Tucker.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019