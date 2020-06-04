Carl Rogers Ball Sr., age 76, of Carleton, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born on July 26, 1943, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of Theodore and Helen (Rose) Ball. On May 9, 1963, he married Nan Chopson in Monroe, Mi.
He was employed with Whitehead & Kale as a Plate Shear Operator for 20 years until retiring in 1983.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, working in his garden and watching wrestling. He adored his grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Tracy; 9 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Nan Ball; son Carl (Catherine) Ball Jr., daughters Kimberly (Heather Scott) Ball and Carla (Mark) Coss; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; sister Betty Fritz; and best friends of 50 years Roy and Helen Raymer.
Due to the current events surrounding the world today, a private family service will be held at Bobcean Funeral Home Carleton Chapel, with burial to take place in Carleton Cemetery, Carleton, MI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the family or Beaumont Hospice www.Beaumont.org.
Condolences @ www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 4, 2020.