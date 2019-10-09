|
|
Carl W. Brant, 80, of Mancelona, passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born at home in Scofield, Michigan on January 6, 1939, youngest of seven, to the late Frank and Martha (Richmire) Brant.
Carl graduated from Monroe High School in 1957. He went to work for Carron and Co. and then for Plastic Products before starting his own business; where Carl used fiberglass to manufacture race car bodies and pieces for motorhomes. He ended up working and retiring from Ford Motor Company as a metal model maker.
Carl married Janet L. Liedel on February 13, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. After retiring, they moved to their property in Mancelona and Carl designed and built their dream home. He was very artistic, a meticulous craftsmen, had an awesome sense of humor and a quick wit that never left him. Carl is survived by his wife of 59 years Janet (Liedel), children: James (Nancy), Leannda (Matthew) Bruck, Pamela Gardner, Paul (Jackie) Brant; grandchildren: Lary, Nathaniel, Jennifer, Megan, Kassandra, Rachael, Vaughn and Jacob; six great grandchildren; siblings: Clinton, Charles (Jean), and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, son Carl Frank Brant, infant son Lary M. Brant, granddaughter Chelsea Bruck and siblings: Jack, Margaret, James, and Dorothy. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, at Divine Grace (St. Joseph) Catholic Church in Maybee, MI. The family will have a visiting hour from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Woroniewicz officiating. A Luncheon will follow at Madonna Hall. Arrangements were entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019