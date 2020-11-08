As a woman of strong faith, and following a hard-fought battle with cancer, Carla departed this world on November 6, 2020 at the age of 68. Greatly saddened to be leaving behind her beloved family and friends, she was joyfully eager to enter the kingdom of her Lord, confident in belief-filled knowledge that one day they will all, once again, be reunited.
Born on November 3, 1952 in Monroe, MI, to Carl and Marie (Weier) Noe, she was the eldest of five children (David, Joseph, Elaine and Jeffrey) to whom she very much enjoyed being a big sister to. Placing a high value on life-long learning, she graduated from Jefferson High School (1970), Monroe County Community College (1972), and Western Michigan University (BS 1976, MA 1988, & MA 1997). Carla found great satisfaction over the years in her professional careers, as an Experienced Based Education administrator at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a job development specialist and CETA program director for the W.E. Upjohn Institute, a vocational specialist at International Research Associates, a fashion show commentator for Geoffrey Wingate Bridal Carousel and the Kalamazoo Bridal Association, an instructor at KVCC and WMU, a print and runway model for Abbey's People Modeling Agency, a co-owner and manager of W.M. Spaman Jewellers and South Street Properties and Buildings, LLC, and as the sole owner and manager of C.J. Radrags children's clothing store, and PhotoJoy Studio. On June 26, 1988 she was joined in holy matrimony to Richard C. Emig, and together they built a wonderful life and family. It was by the gift of this union that she was blessed with her self-proclaimed, "best job ever: being a mom!" She joyfully embraced every aspect of motherhood for their two children Riley and Nick, as well as being stepmother to Richard's son Chad. Carla eagerly accepted volunteer and leadership opportunities as they were presented. She served as a Bluebird leader, Junior Achievement best salesman and Miss JA of SE Michigan and later as a JA classroom facilitator, Distributive Education Clubs of America Central Regional VP, Big Brothers/Big Sisters mentor, Girl Scouts of America troop leader Daisy thru Cadettes, Cub Scouts of America den leader Tigers thru Webelos, Boy Scouts of America Assistant Troop Leader, St. Ann Confraternity of Christian Doctrine classroom teacher, Project Charlie Drug Prevention Program classroom leader, Destination Imagination Team manager, St. Augustine room parent library volunteer and playground supervisor, Hackett Catholic Prep Home and School Co-chair, and HCC alternative spring break mission trip chaperone.
She was a member of several service, and professional groups and organizations: the American Business Women's Association, Ladies Library Association, Library Ladies Author Group, Kalamazoo Area Women's Club, General Federation of Women's Clubs, and Lens Ladies Artistry. Leisure time found her spending time with family and friends, cooking vegetarian dishes, sewing, crafting, gardening, taking photographs, reading, and relaxing in her vintage 1969 Shasta camper. Preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother David, Carla is survived by her loving husband Richard, her children and their spouses: Riley (Patrick) Emig-Smith, Nick (Lauren Barlow) Emig, and Chad (Shera Mattson) Emig. As well as her sister Elaine Hopson, and brothers Jeffrey Noe and Joseph Noe, a large extended family of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and her step- grandchildren.
She extends heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to everyone who offered prayers, words of encouragement, medical treatment, and countless acts of kindness during her long cancer journey.
In accordance with her wish's cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Owing to Covid19 concerns for the safety of her loved ones, no public memorial service shall be held. She has, however, prepared a "Celebration of Life" video that she invites you to view on her personalized webpage at https://www.langelands.com.