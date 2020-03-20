|
Carla Lynn (Eastes) Nash
Oct. 11, 1966–March 17, 2020
Carla Lynn (Eastes) Nash was born in Monroe on October 11, 1966. She was the daughter of Joann (Corderey) Combs and father John Combs. Carla attended Chauncey High School in Detroit. She would later earn her GED before attending Ross Medical School in Taylor.
Carla was blessed with the birth of three children. She married Theodore "Ted" Nash on June 18, 2010, in Toledo. Carla worked in hospitality for many years. She served as a Bartender at the Whistlestop Bar and at the Glass City Bowling Alley to name a few. She had also been employed by Big Lots.
Carla was quite proud of her Native American heritage and enjoyed attending Pow Wows. Although not a thrill seeker, she was outgoing and always up for a challenge. Carla was kind, loving, and had a sweet disposition, with a great sense of humor, she was your best friend or your worst nightmare. Carla was an avid U of M fan, liked to play bingo, attend Def Leppard concerts, and traveling to Disney World.
Carla had a special place in her heart for animals especially elephants and prairie dogs. She had her own makeshift zoo complete with fifteen ducks and pigs. She cherished the opportunity to spoil her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.
Carla Lynn Nash, age 53, of Monroe, passed away at Advanced Specialty Services in Toledo on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. In addition to her father, John, on October 20, 2013, her passing was preceded by a sister: Jennifer; her grandparents; and a granddaughter: Nevaeh Buchanan.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband: Ted; five children: Danielle Mickhail (David Alflen), Shane Robert Hinojosa (Roxanne Raymer), Ashley Nash, Samantha Umensetter, and Theodore "Teddy" H. Nash; her mother: Joann Combs; two sisters: Darlene Hamlin (Tom Stiffler) and Beth Korth (Mike Ewing), one brother: John Eastes (Nancy Kepheart); and five grandchildren: Kaylee M. Eastes, Austin Owens, Dylan Hinojosa, Natalie Hinojosa, and Donnie Raymer.
Due to the unfortunate COVID-19 Pandemic, a private gathering was held at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan, 48162, (734) 384-5185. Artie Robertson of the Turtle Island Dreamkeepers led a Service of Remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for those who desire are suggested to the wishes of the family.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020