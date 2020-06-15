Carla Marie Matusik, 68 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Born August 19, 1951, in Monroe, Carla was the daughter of the late Carl and Flavia (Lehr) Siverling. Carla was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Monroe. She went on to receive both her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Eastern Michigan University.
On July 22, 1977, Carla married her beloved husband, Robert J. Matusik, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Carla was employed as a special education teacher for Monroe High School from which she retired in 2013.
Carla was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe. She enjoyed traveling, RV camping, being outdoors, reading, all types of animals, especially dogs, watching the Detroit Tigers and attending University of Michigan Football Games.
She was an old movie buff and was a big fan of "cheesy westerns". Carla will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful person who touched many lives and cultivated friendships with both her students and colleagues.
Most of all Carla loved spending time with and creating traditions with her husband and daughter.
Carla is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Bob and their loving daughter, Megan M. Matusik of Monroe.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI, 48161 where funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.